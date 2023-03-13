Home » World » Exclusive | Won't Target Political Rallies, Polling Booths for Upcoming Pak Elections, Says TTP

Exclusive | Won't Target Political Rallies, Polling Booths for Upcoming Pak Elections, Says TTP

In a statement, the TTP said it will continue its jihad against the Pakistan army and security agencies. It also warned the politicians to not side with the Pakistani forces

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 23:47 IST

New Delhi, India

According to reports, in February alone, the TTP and other religiously motivated militant groups carried out 19 attacks in the country, which claimed 23 lives and wounded 79 people. (Representational image/Reuters)
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a statement has announced that the group will not target “political rallies, parties, processions and polling stations in the upcoming elections in the country."

It also stated that the TTP will continue its jihad against the Pakistan army and security agencies. The statement also warned the politicians to not side with the Pakistani forces.

A notification issued by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on March 8 said, “It has been learnt through authentic sources that TTP is planning [a] high-intensity attack in Peshawar or its surrounding areas in [the] next 5-10 days. In this regard, necessary arrangements have been made."

The TTP has recently become very active in Pakistan. It had targeted the police lines in Peshawar and Karachi.

According to reports, in February alone, the TTP and other religiously motivated militant groups carried out 19 attacks in the country, which claimed 23 lives and wounded 79 people.

They launched 14 attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four in Balochistan, and one in Karachi.

This is not the first time that the TTP has threatened Pakistani politicians. On January 4, the group had warned the country’s main ruling parties of “concrete action" against their top leadership in the government for “declaring war" against it. It explicitly named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

first published: March 13, 2023, 23:47 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 23:47 IST
