External Affairs Ministry Intervenes to Clear Javelin Thrower Jena's Visa Hurdle

The Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) this week resolved the visa troubles faced by javelin thrower Kishore Jena. The Odisha sportsperson who is representing India at the World Athletics Championships 2023 scheduled in Budapest, Hungary faced visa issues.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra flagged the issue on social media and requested the external affairs ministry to intervene in order to allow Jena to participate in the event.

“Just heard that there are issues with Kishore Jena’s VISA, preventing him from entering Hungary for the World C’ships. I hope the authorities are able to find a solution, as this is one of the biggest moments of his career. Let’s do everything we can," Chopra posted on social media site X, formerly Twitter, urging the external affairs ministry and the external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar to help out the javelin thrower from Odisha.

Soon after this request was made, the external affairs ministry intervened after which the Hungarian Embassy promptly granted the visa. Kishore Jena departed for Hungary and will now represent India in the sporting event.

Before departing Jena thanked the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the External Affairs Ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a video message for resolving his issue.

“The External Affairs Minister (EAM) immediately instructed MEA officials to urgently take up the matter with the Hungarian Embassy in New Delhi. Following EAM’s intervention, the Hungarian Embassy granted a visa and the athlete left for Hungary. MEA has always been helpful to Indian athletes participating in international competitions," people familiar with the developments told News18.