Extreme Weather Europe: France Evacuates 3,000 near Spain Border due to Wildfires

French authorities evacuated more than 3,000 people from holiday campsites near the Spanish border on Monday after a fire broke out, officials said.
“The villages of Saint-Andre, Sorede and the town of Argeles are at risk," fire authorities said.
The fire had spread over about 500 hectares in the Pyrenees-Orientales region, local officials said.
About 550 firefighters had been deployed, along with several aircraft, they added.
Authorities warned the number of evacuations could increase.
Bordering on Spain, the Pyrenees-Orientales has been hit worse than any other French region by a devastating drought.
