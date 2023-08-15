Trends :PM Modi BRICSChildren TrappedShinawatra JailedIndian KilledIndia and BRICS
Extreme Weather Europe: France Evacuates 3,000 near Spain Border due to Wildfires

Saint-Andre, Sorede and the town of Argeles find themselves at risk of wildfires following a devastating drought.

A Dash aircraft drops water during the presentation of the plan to fight against wildfires, at Nimes-Garons airbase, France. (Image: Reuters/Representative)
A Dash aircraft drops water during the presentation of the plan to fight against wildfires, at Nimes-Garons airbase, France. (Image: Reuters/Representative)

French authorities evacuated more than 3,000 people from holiday campsites near the Spanish border on Monday after a fire broke out, officials said.

“The villages of Saint-Andre, Sorede and the town of Argeles are at risk," fire authorities said.

The fire had spread over about 500 hectares in the Pyrenees-Orientales region, local officials said.

About 550 firefighters had been deployed, along with several aircraft, they added.

    • Authorities warned the number of evacuations could increase.

    Bordering on Spain, the Pyrenees-Orientales has been hit worse than any other French region by a devastating drought.

