Eye Opener for Sikhs: Gurdwara Turned into Muslim High School in Pakistan’s Punjab | News18 Accesses Pics

A Gurdwara at Sargodha in Pakistan’s Punjab has been turned into a high school on the orders of the government, News18 has learnt. The photographs accessed by News18 show Government Ambala Muslim High School signboard in front of the Gurduwara, which belongs to the Sikh community in Punjab as a place for worship.

The Gurdwara is located in a busy and chaotic area of Sargodha with many shops being run on the ground floor. The dome of Gurdwara with the Nishan Sahib can be seen on the top.

According to the International Forum for Right and Security (IFFRAS), religious minorities in Pakistan face severe marginalisation in the form of violent attacks, social exclusion and harassment.

The persecuted sections belong to the Christian, Shia, Hazara, Ahmadiya, Sikh and Hindu communities, reported IFFRAS.

Earlier in June 2022, the US designated Pakistan as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ in its annual International Religious Freedom Report.

Meanwhile, the International Human Rights Foundation has said gross violations of human rights in Pakistan and alleged that they go unchecked “because of the safe haven that the corrupt generals and politicians enjoy in your countries". It adds that the instability in the nuclear-armed country and a “major humanitarian crisis" pose a regional threat.

At an event titled ‘Human Rights Violations in Pakistan’, a panel of Sindhi activists, including Fatima Gul, Muzafar Talpur, Reva Tharwani and Sindhu Rustamani, highlighted the situation in the Sindh region.

Fatima Gul, Sindhi-American human rights activist, said: “When we talk about human rights violations, the big issues are actually abductions of thousands of young girls who are then converted to Islam and enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings cases."

