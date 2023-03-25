Fear of Jan 6 Like Riots as Trump Warns Potential ‘Death and Destruction’ if Arrested

Former US President Donald Trump argued on Friday that if charges are filed against him it could lead to “potential death and destruction". Trump is rallying his supporters against a possible indictment by the Manhattan district attorney in the adult film star Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, and also known that potential death and destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?," Trump said in his Truth Social account.

He said “a degenerate psychopath that truly hates the USA" would do such a thing.

Trump has escalated his attacks against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as the grand jury weighs whether to indict the former president over the hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign. Daniels was told by Trump’s legal team to remain quiet regarding an alleged affair and was paid $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election.

There are concerns that Donald Trump is stoking violence ahead of potential charges. News reports from the US suggest that the indictment against Donald Trump in the Manhattan investigation is imminent.

Trump also predicted on Truth Social that he was expecting that he would be arrested this Tuesday. A separate report by the Guardian said the former president wanted to make his possible arrest a ‘spectacle’ and wanted to be paraded from his office to the police car, in the event of an arrest.

There are fears of a January 6, 2021 like situation as the former president has also urged his supporters to “take back their nation". The former president will hold a rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday and there he is expected to speak about the possible indictment.

Alvin Bragg has said in an internal memo, according to the Hill, that he will not be intimidated by the former president’s tactics. He also said that Trump is creating false expectations regarding his possibility of being arrested.

Republican leader and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also urged the fellow Republican to tone down his rhetoric.

