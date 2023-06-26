Trends :PrigozhinBolsonaroRussia-UkraineNagorno-KarabakhJulian Sands
Home » World » 'Fight Could Go Badly': Elon Musk Gives Update on 'Cage Match' Against Mark Zuckerberg

'Fight Could Go Badly': Elon Musk Gives Update on 'Cage Match' Against Mark Zuckerberg

In a Twitter Spaces session, Elon Musk said that though he hasn’t started the training yet, but he will start training, if the fight happens

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 15:28 IST

New Delhi, India

While Musk has been trained in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Mark Zuckerberg is a martial arts enthusiast.
While Musk has been trained in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Mark Zuckerberg is a martial arts enthusiast.

Twitter owner Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg grabbed headlines when the two announced a cage fight last week. Though the news sounded unreal, but the Tesla CEO has given an update regarding the contest suggesting that the fight might actually take place.

In a Twitter Spaces session, Elon Musk said that though he hasn’t started the training yet, but he will start training, if the fight happens.

“Well, I haven’t started training yet. If it does happen, I will train," Musk said in response to a question posed by a Bloomberg reporter.

Advertisement

The reporter also pointed out that Zuckerberg is actively learning Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, wrestling and boxing.

When Musk was further informed that Zuckerberg takes his “stuff seriously" and the fight could go badly, Musk said, “Yeah, that’s possible."

The Tesla CEO also said that he spends his time according to what is needed and added that he doesn’t have to fight people, so he doesn’t train physically. Musk added that he thinks that the fight might actually happen.

Meanwhile, he has received offers for training from UFC fighter Dominick Cruz and influencer Andrew Tate. On the other hand, UFC legend Jon Jones has offered his services to Zuckerberg.

Twitter owner Musk tweeted on Tuesday he was up for a cage match with Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, who is trained in jiu-jitsu.

This challenge came after Zuckerberg’s company Meta announced its plans to create a text-based social media platform to rival Twitter.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani Leaves Internet Green With Envy In Her Monsoon Look For SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions
  • Kusha Kapila Trends After Divorce Announcement From Husband | All About The Social Media Star
  • Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Goldy Brar, Who's Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder-EXPLAINED
  • Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's SatyaPrem Ki Katha Generates Buzz Ahead Of Release | Will It Work?
  • Katrina, Vicky On A Vacation In NYC | Tamannaah Overwhelmed By Fan Love | Game Over For Adipurush

    • Musk attacking Zuckerberg tweeted, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment."

    A Twitter user then reminded Musk that Zuckerberg knows Jiu Jitsu, to which the billionaire said that he was “up for a cage match". Zuckerberg responded to the call on Instagram posting a screenshot on his story asking for the location.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 26, 2023, 15:25 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 15:28 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App