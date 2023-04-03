Home » World » Finland to Become 31st NATO Member on Tuesday

Finland to Become 31st NATO Member on Tuesday

After months of delays, Turkey's parliament removed the last hurdle for Finland by becoming the last member of the US-led military alliance to ratify its application

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 17:09 IST

Brussels, Belgium

Polish, Swedish, Finnish and NATO flags are set up prior to the signing ceremony of the law, ratifying the NATO Protocol on Finland and Sweden's membership, on board the Polish Navy frigate ORP Kosciuszko in Gdynia in July 22, 2022. (AFP)
Polish, Swedish, Finnish and NATO flags are set up prior to the signing ceremony of the law, ratifying the NATO Protocol on Finland and Sweden's membership, on board the Polish Navy frigate ORP Kosciuszko in Gdynia in July 22, 2022. (AFP)

Finland’s flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters on Tuesday when it becomes the 31st member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“Tomorrow we will welcome Finland as the 31st member," Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a historic meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

After months of delays, Turkey’s parliament had removed the last hurdle for Finland by becoming the last member of the US-led military alliance to ratify its application.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: April 03, 2023, 17:09 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 17:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Inside Pics From NMACC Opening: Shah Rukh Khan, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor Among Stars Seen

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Makes Jaws Drop In Sexy Brown Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Pictures