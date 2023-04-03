Finland to Become 31st NATO Member on Tuesday

Finland’s flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters on Tuesday when it becomes the 31st member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“Tomorrow we will welcome Finland as the 31st member," Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a historic meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

After months of delays, Turkey’s parliament had removed the last hurdle for Finland by becoming the last member of the US-led military alliance to ratify its application.

