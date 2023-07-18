Trends :Modi US visitImran KhanPakistani PassportPakistan Wall CollapseBRICS
Home » World » Five Killed as Plane Crashes into Hangar in Poland

Five Killed as Plane Crashes into Hangar in Poland

There were five people aboard the small Cessna aircraft that crashed into the hangar where 13 people were sheltering from a storm.

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 07:04 IST

Warsaw, Poland

This aerial view shows emergency vehicles near the site where a small plane crashed into a hangar at an airfield in the village of Chrcynno, near Warsaw, killing five people. (Image: AFP)
A small plane crashed into a hangar at an airfield near Warsaw on Monday, killing five people, officials said.

Rescuers said three people were aboard the plane when it collided with the corrugated iron hangar, where 13 people were sheltering from a storm.

“Five people died and eight others were injured, two of them seriously," said Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak, adding that the pilot was among the dead.

The plane came down in the village of Chrcynno, 47 kilometres (29 miles) from Warsaw, at a small airport known for parachute jump training.

The Cessna aircraft had been adapted to carry parachutists.

    • The local fire department posted a photo on Facebook showing the tail of the plane sticking out of the hangar.

    Marczak said police were alerted shortly after 1730 GMT and would launch an investigation.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: July 18, 2023, 07:04 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 07:04 IST
