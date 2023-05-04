Trends :King Charles CoronationPrince HarryBilawal Bhutto ZardariSCO MeetingTrump Sexual Assault
Home » World » Five Teachers Among Seven Killed in Pakistan School Shooting: Police

Five Teachers Among Seven Killed in Pakistan School Shooting: Police

The attack is believed to be connected to sectarian tensions between Sunni and Shiite groups

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 19:45 IST

Peshawar

When the two attackers went inside (the school), they identified Shiite people and separated them before opening fire. (Representational Image: PTI/File)
Five teachers and two labourers were gunned down Thursday at a school in northwest Pakistan, in an attack linked to Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions, police and government officials said.

“When the two attackers went inside (the school), they identified Shiite people and separated them before opening fire," Muhammad Imran, police chief for Kurram district in Pakistan’s former tribal areas, told AFP.

The attack came after a man from the Sunni sect of Islam was killed in his car earlier in the day, Imran said, adding local authorities were in talks with both communities to restore peace in the district.

The incidents were confirmed by Amir Nawaz, a senior government official in Parachinar, the main town in the largely Shiite Kurram district, which has a long history of sectarian violence.

Shiite Muslims make up roughly 20 percent of Pakistan’s population of more than 220 million.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 04, 2023, 19:32 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 19:45 IST
