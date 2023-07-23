Trends :SingaporeHeatwaveKorean WarMERS-CoronavirusFake Abduction
Flash Flood in Afghanistan Kills 12, Dozens More Missing

Flash flood in central Afghanistan kills 12 and leaves 40 missing. Urgent aid dispatched to the disaster zone in Jalrez district

Published By: Rohit

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 14:51 IST

Kabul, Afghanistan

Zabihullah Mujahid said urgent aid was being rushed to the disaster zone in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province. (Representative image: Twitter)
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 12 people and left dozens missing, according to a Taliban spokesman and local officials.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Sunday that around 40 people are missing after the flash flooding late Saturday night in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province, west of Kabul.

He added that all relevant authorities have been ordered to provide necessary assistance to the people in the affected areas.

    • The provincial governor’s office in a statement said that hundreds of homes are either damaged or destroyed and the missing people are believed to be under the rubble of collapsed homes.

    The statement also said that hundreds of hectares of agricultural land were washed out and destroyed and the highway between the capital Kabul and the central Bamiyan province is also closed due to the floods.

