Flooding After Kakhovka Dam Breach Extends over 600 Square Kilometres, Says Ukraine

Flooding After Kakhovka Dam Breach Extends over 600 Square Kilometres, Says Ukraine

The state emergency service of Ukraine said 1,995 people had been evacuated from flooded areas, including 103 children

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 13:38 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after the walls of the Kakhovka dam collapsed. (Credits: Associated Press)
Flooding from the Kakhovka dam breach extends over 600 square kilometres on the Ukrainian-held right bank of the Dnipro River and the Russian-held left bank, the region’s governor said on Thursday.

“The average level of flooding is 5.61 metres. 600 square kilometres of the Kherson region are under water, of which 32 percent is the right bank and 68 percent is the left bank," Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on social media.

“The average level of flooding is 5.61 metres," he said, adding that “despite the danger and heavy Russian shelling, the evacuation from the flooded area continues".

Prokudin said the situation in Russian-held areas was “extremely difficult".

The state emergency service of Ukraine said 1,995 people had been evacuated from flooded areas, including 103 children.

Many more have fled of their own accord.

    • The state emergency service said that on the Ukrainian-held side of the river “a total of 20 settlements and 2,629 houses" had been flooded.

    The floods have submerged parts of the regional capital, Kherson.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: June 08, 2023, 13:38 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 13:38 IST
