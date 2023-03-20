Florida Could Ban Discussions on Menstruation for Students Below Sixth Grade

Lawmakers in Florida want to draft a law that bans any instruction in schools about menstrual cycles before the sixth grade and strengthen state control over sex education.

The draft law was put forth by Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature and was backed by conservative governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has passed several laws which limit discussions related to gender and sexuality in schools. He also backed laws that limit discussions related to race in schools as well.

Republican Stan McClain, who drafted the proposal, wants schools to discuss “acquired immune deficiency syndrome, sexually transmitted diseases, or health education" only in grades six through 12, which means that these topics will be taught to children aged 12 to 18.

At a recent committee meeting, McClain also confirmed that discussions about menstrual cycles will also be restricted to those grades. A report by the Guardian said that the Democrats in Florida are concerned about the new rules because girls typically have their first periods between the ages of 10 and 15 but some also have their first period as young as nine.

Ashley Gantt, a Democrat and state representative, questioned McClain that if a girl in fourth grade has her first period and reaches out to the school staff asking what happened, would the implementation of the new rule prohibit discussions related to menstruation.

McClain said that it would.

McClain in his defence said the bill makes sex education more uniform statewide and gives parents more leverage over curricula. He later said he was open to making amendments. The Guardian said the bill passed the subcommittee by 13 votes to five.

Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit organisation that provides reproductive and sexual healthcare and sexual education in the United States and globally, said the new rules take control away from the local school districts in approving sex ed curriculum and hands it to the state’s education department.

Planned Parenthood said that the new rules paint a “reductive and binary view of sex" and also stigmatises LGBTQ students.

Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, Annie Filkowski, policy and political director, termed the legislation “absurd".

“This bill shines a bright light on Florida’s political leaders’ perpetual thirst for power," Filkowski said in a statement.

