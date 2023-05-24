Florida Governor DeSantis to Launch White House Bid with Elon Musk on Twitter

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce his presidential candidacy in a discussion with Twitter owner Elon Musk, NBC reported citing three sources familiar with the plans.

The announcement will take place on Wednesday during an event on Twitter Spaces, the platform’s audio chat feature, moderated by tech entrepreneur and DeSantis supporter David Sacks.

Alongside the announcement, the campaign will release a launch video, and DeSantis will embark on visits to early states after Memorial Day.

This partnership with Musk could provide a significant boost to DeSantis, connecting him with Musk’s massive following.

This move coincides with a retreat for fundraisers supporting DeSantis in Miami, where bundlers will convene at the Four Seasons hotel to receive campaign briefings and raise funds, NBC reported.

As per the report, the DeSantis team has been engaged in talks with Musk for several weeks, during which Musk expressed skepticism about former President Donald Trump’s chances of reclaiming the White House.

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor known for his conservative agenda, offers a Trump-like platform without the chaos.

DeSantis has gained support among US conservatives for his stance against “woke" culture, advocating for expanding gun rights, defunding diversity programs, and banning certain books.

He has made headlines by allowing concealed carry without permits, enacting restrictive abortion laws, and prohibiting discussions on sexuality and gender identity in classrooms.

While facing criticism from liberals, DeSantis has garnered applause from conservative circles and gained national exposure.

His management of the COVID-19 pandemic and opposition to Biden’s policies have bolstered his popularity.

However, DeSantis trails behind Trump in polls, and his missteps, such as feuding with Disney and passing a six-week abortion ban, have raised concerns about his readiness for the presidency.

Despite challenges, DeSantis remains a contender, supported by suburban women and his reputation as a winner.

DeSantis has even signed multiple bills aimed at curbing Beijing’s growing sway — restricting real estate purchases in the southern US state by Chinese nationals and tightening access to video-sharing app TikTok.

“Florida is taking action to stand against the United States’ greatest geopolitical threat — the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)," said DeSantis, who is weighing a run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The 44-year-old governor signed measures targeting seven foreign “countries of concern" — China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela — as he seeks to build his credibility as a global statesman.

Investors who live in China are now barred from owning property of any kind, including homes, anywhere in Florida unless they are a US citizen or permanent resident.

Analysts view these moves as a bid to improve his standing among Republicans worried about Beijing’s growing influence as he attempts to close a double-digit gap on frontrunner Trump in the 2024 primary.