Home » World » FlyDubai Aircraft With Passengers Onboard Catches Fire After Taking Off from Kathmandu | WATCH

The aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport and has reportedly caught fire in one of its engines.

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 22:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The aircraft left from Kathmandu around 9PM. (News18/Representational)
A FlyDubai aircraft on Monday — travelling from Nepal to Dubai with over 150 people —  caught fire in one of its engines right after taking off from the Kathmandu airport.

The FlyDubai flight 576 (Boeing 737-800) took off from the Tribhuvan International Airport at 9:19 pm, according to Flight Radar 24.

The plane returned after trying to make landing to the Kathmandu airport, where fire tenders were waiting.

An official statement from FlyDubai said that there was a bird strike on takeoff, and that “standard safety procedures were followed."

“The aircraft is due to arrive in Dubai at 00:14 local time," it added.

According to Nepal’s minister of Tourism, the aircraft is normal now and has been flown to Dubai.

The aircraft have over 150 people on board  including 50 Nepali passengers.

“The FlyDubai flight 576 is normal now and proceeding to its destination Dubai as per the flight plan, Kathmandu airport operation normal from 16:14 UTC (09:59pm local time)," Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said.

first published: April 24, 2023, 22:09 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 22:59 IST
