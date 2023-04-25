Trends :Xi-Zelensky TalksWashington DeclarationJoe BidenTaliban-US Meet?Sudan Crisis
Home » World » Flydubai Aircraft Returns to Dubai After Engine Fire Due to Nepal Bird Strike

Flydubai Aircraft Returns to Dubai After Engine Fire Due to Nepal Bird Strike

Flydubai said the aircraft landed normally in Dubai just after midnight local time and that further inspection would be conducted

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 05:31 IST

Dubai, UAE

The aircraft left from Kathmandu around 9PM. (News18/Representational)
The aircraft left from Kathmandu around 9PM. (News18/Representational)

A flydubai flight from Kathmandu to Dubai experienced a bird strike during takeoff but returned to the United Arab Emirates, the company said on Monday.

“Our experienced flight crew followed standard operating procedure and continued the onward journey after determining that the engine was within normal operating parameters," a spokesperson for the UAE company said.

Jagannath Niroula, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, said in a statement to Reuters that an engine caught fire on shortly after takeoff from Kathmandu.

The fire on flydubai flight 576 was under control and the Boeing 737-800 plane had 167 passengers on board, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Advertisement

Flydubai said the aircraft landed normally in Dubai just after midnight local time and that further inspection would be conducted.

Read all the Latest News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 25, 2023, 05:31 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 05:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos

+8PHOTOS

Inside Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Showers: Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Take Part In The Festivities, See Pics