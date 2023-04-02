Home » World » Forest Fire in Central Seoul Forces Evacuation of 120 Homes, No Casualties Reported

Forest Fire in Central Seoul Forces Evacuation of 120 Homes, No Casualties Reported

Smoke billowing from forests was seen across the city as firefighters battled to put out the fire with water-bombing aircraft

Participants hold a huge flag at the front of a fire torch parade during celebrations in Seoul. (Representative Image/AFP)
A forest fire raged in central Seoul on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of at least 120 homes in the densely populated capital, authorities said.

The fire, which started on a mountain in the middle of Seoul at around 11:53 a.m. (0253 GMT), razed forests the size of some 30 soccer fields before it was nearly extinguished as of 5 p.m. (0800 GMT), according to officials.

No casualties were reported.

Smoke billowing from forests was seen across the city as firefighters battled to put out the fire with water-bombing aircraft.

Multiple helicopters were seen flying over the Han River in an apparent effort to supply water to extinguish the fire, a Reuters witness said.

