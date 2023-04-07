Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has Leukaemia

Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is currently in intensive care suffering from leukaemia and a lung infection, was showing signs of improvement, his brother said Thursday.

The 86-year-old media mogul and senator, who has been in and out of hospital in recent years, was admitted Wednesday to the intensive care cardiac unit at Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital after suffering respiratory problems.

“He is resting. We are relieved there is an improvement," his brother Paolo Berlusconi told journalists Thursday evening, after a hospital visit.

“Once more, my brother will come out stronger than before."

The magnate — a controversial, larger-than-life figure who elicits either admiration or disdain from Italians — has been dubbed “the immortal" for his longevity in politics.

He is currently a senator and leader of the right-wing Forza Italia party.

Chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia (CMML), a rare type of blood cancer that doctors confirmed Thursday the senator had been suffering from “for some time", affects mainly older adults. It starts in blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and goes on to invade the blood.

Berlusconi’s cancer was in a “persistent chronic phase" and had not yet turned into “acute leukaemia", wrote doctors Alberto Zangrillo — the ex-premier’s personal doctor — and Fabio Ciceri, the heads of San Raffaele’s cardiac intensive care and haematology units, respectively.

As close family members arrived at the hospital for visits, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he had spoken to Zangrillo, who had told him “his condition is stable".

He also said Berlusconi was feeling well enough to be making phone calls.

One of Berlusconi’s closest friends, Fedele Confalonieri, was seen leaving the hospital Thursday afternoon.

“We are much more optimistic," said Confalonieri, who is president of Berlusconi’s television group, Mediset.

“Today, (he’s) much better."

- ‘The country I love’ -

The billionaire spent four days last month at the same hospital before being discharged last Thursday.

“I have already started working again… ready and determined to commit myself, as I have always done, to the country I love," he said in a message posted on social networks Friday.

And on Sunday, he posted a photo of himself grinning in front of a vast lawn of tulips in his villa in Arcore, in northern Italy.

After dominating Italian politics for decades, the “Cavaliere" — as he is widely known in Italy — now appears physically diminished on the rare occasions he is seen in public.

Long gone are the days of his infamous erotic “bunga bunga" parties with young starlets, which he has always insisted were nothing more than elegant dinners.

Forza Italia is a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition government, although the party attracted only about 10 percent of voters.

Meloni tweeted her “sincere and affectionate wish for a speedy recovery" Wednesday, while Matteo Salvini, whose League party is also a coalition member, tweeted “Forza Silvio, Italy is waiting for you!"

Berlusconi was in hospital for 11 days for Covid-related pneumonia in September 2020, after contracting the virus while on holiday in Sardinia. He described it as “perhaps the most difficult ordeal of my life".

The following year, Covid-related complications caused a series of hospital stays.

The one-time cruise ship crooner had open-heart surgery in 2016 and an operation on his intestine three years later.

Berlusconi served as prime minister three times after entering politics in 1994, and for millions of Italians, he represents a golden age of the Italian economy and the self-made man.

Despite a series of sex scandals and court cases which threatened to tarnish his image — including being convicted for tax evasion in 2012 — many Italians still have a soft spot in their hearts for him.

