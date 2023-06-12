Trends :PM Modi US VisitTucker CarlsonNottinghamDenverAustralia Bus Crash
Home » World » Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Booked in Land Scam Case, Adding to Over 140 Cases

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Booked in Land Scam Case, Adding to Over 140 Cases

Khan’s cases mostly relate to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson attacks, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption and fraud

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 00:29 IST

Lahore, Pakistan

Khan’s sister Uzma Khan, her husband and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar have also been booked. (File pic/AP)
Khan’s sister Uzma Khan, her husband and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar have also been booked. (File pic/AP)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was booked on Sunday in yet another case related to the purchase of over 5,000 kanals (625 acres) of land at throwaway prices through fraud in the country’s Punjab province.

The total number of cases against the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf: chief has now swelled to over 140 following his ouster as the prime minister of Pakistan in April last year.

Khan’s cases mostly relate to terrorism, inciting the public to violence, arson attacks, blasphemy, attempted murder, corruption and fraud.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Punjab registered the new case against Khan.

Advertisement

Khan’s sister Uzma Khan, her husband and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar have also been booked.

“Khan and other suspects are accused of buying 5,261 kanals of expensive land in Layyah district of Punjab at cheap rates. They bought the land at PKR 13 crores against the actual price of PKR 6 billion (600 crores)," the ACE said.

The ACE said the suspect, using political influence, "snatched" 500-kanal land from the local people who had been living there for many years.

According to ACE, a raid was conducted to arrest Uzma and her husband in Lahore’s Zaman Park area on Sunday but they managed to flee.

top videos
  • Aamir, Hrithik, Allu Arjun At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Reception | Krishna Bhatt's Wedding
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • It said the prime suspect in the case is Uzma as the land (over 5,000 acres) is in her name.

    Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 12, 2023, 00:29 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 00:29 IST
    Read More