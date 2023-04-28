Trends :Sudan CrisisParvez ElahiEmmanuel MacronCindy-Rodriguez SinghKim Yo Jong
Former US VP Pence Testifies Before Grand Jury Investigating Donald Trump

The former Vice President reportedly spent several hours at a courthouse in Washington, DC, answering questions

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 03:54 IST

Wasington, US

In his memoir, Pence described several conversations he had with Trump leading up to January 6th. (Image: Reuters)
Former US Vice President Mike Pence testified before a federal grand jury on Thursday as part of a probe into former President Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the 2020 election and the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.

The source, familiar with the matter, confirmed the news to The Hill, noting that the testimony marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation. The American Daily said Pence reportedly spent several hours at a courthouse in Washington, DC, answering questions.

The former Vice President has repeatedly insisted that he has nothing to hide from the investigation, which is examining Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the election, as well as the Capitol riot.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that Pence would have to provide testimony about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results, but would not be compelled to testify about his role in Congress.

As per The Hill’s report, his testimony is expected to provide the grand jury with additional details about Trump’s behavior and conversations in the weeks between the November 2020 election and January 6th, as the former President repeatedly made claims of voter fraud and pressured Pence to reject the Electoral College results.

Pence, in his memoir, earlier described several conversations he had with Trump leading up to January 6th, detailing how the former President repeatedly urged him to reject the election results.

Despite the pressure, he ultimately certified the results, stating that the Constitution did not grant him the power to overturn the will of the people.

The investigation into Trump’s conduct surrounding the 2020 election and the Capitol attack continues to unfold. Pence’s testimony marks a significant development in the probe, as investigators seek to uncover more information about the former President’s actions during that period.

As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen what other developments will emerge and what impact they may have on the political landscape in the US.

