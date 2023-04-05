Home » World » Four Children Killed in Hatchet Attack on Brazil Preschool, Say Authorities

Four Children Killed in Hatchet Attack on Brazil Preschool, Say Authorities

A source in his government confirmed to AFP the four victims were children, and said there were also four wounded

A 25-year-old attacker invaded a preschool in southern Brazil and killed four children Wednesday with an axe-like weapon before turning himself into police, authorities said.

“It is with immense sadness that I received the terrible news that the Good Shepherd preschool in Blumenau was invaded by a murderer who attacked children and employees. Unfortunately, four were killed," Santa Catarina state Governor Jorginho Mello said in a statement, declaring three days of mourning.

A source in his government confirmed to AFP the four victims were children, and said there were also four wounded.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

