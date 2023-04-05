Four Children Killed in Hatchet Attack on Brazil Preschool, Say Authorities

A 25-year-old attacker invaded a preschool in southern Brazil and killed four children Wednesday with an axe-like weapon before turning himself into police, authorities said.
“It is with immense sadness that I received the terrible news that the Good Shepherd preschool in Blumenau was invaded by a murderer who attacked children and employees. Unfortunately, four were killed," Santa Catarina state Governor Jorginho Mello said in a statement, declaring three days of mourning.
A source in his government confirmed to AFP the four victims were children, and said there were also four wounded.
