Home » World » Four Children Who Survived Plane Crash, Went Missing for over 5 Weeks, Arrive in Bogota

Four Children Who Survived Plane Crash, Went Missing for over 5 Weeks, Arrive in Bogota

The mother of these children and the pilot died in the crash on May 1 but the siblings aged 12 months, 13, 9 and 4 years survived the impact and spent the last several weeks in the jungle.

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Reuters

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 15:31 IST

Bogota, Colombia

A child survivor from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in thick jungle is carried on a gurney after arriving from San Jose del Guaviare at the CATAM military airbase, in Bogota, Colombia. (Image: Reuters)
Four Indigenous children who were missing for more than five weeks in a jungle in Colombia’s south following a deadly plane crash arrived in the capital Bogota early on Saturday for medical treatment.

The siblings were found on Friday in Colombia’s Caqueta province according to the country’s armed forces and were initially treated by military medics who had been among the search teams searching for them.

The mission to find the four siblings, called Operation Hope, captured the imagination of Colombians as reports of clues to their whereabouts fueled longing they would be found safely despite spending more than a month in the inhospitable jungle.

“We did everything necessary to make the impossible possible, using satellites, using aircraft that launched messages, that launched food, that launched flyers, that launched hope," General Pedro Sanchez, commander of the military’s joint command for special operations said at an air base in Bogota.

In photos shared by Colombia’s military, the four children - three girls and a boy - appeared gaunt as they were being cared for by rescuers.

After the plane carrying the children landed in Bogota, four ambulances were waiting to collect them and take them to a military hospital for specialist medical care.

    • They had been missing in the jungle since a Cessna 206 carrying seven people on a route between Araracuara, in Caqueta, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, issued a mayday alert due to engine failure in the early hours of May 1.

    Three adults, including the pilot and the children’s mother, died in the crash and their bodies were found inside the plane. The siblings, aged 13, 9, 4, as well as a now 12-month-old baby, survived the impact.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 10, 2023, 15:29 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 15:31 IST
