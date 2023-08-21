Trends :PM Modi BRICSChildren TrappedShinawatra JailedIndian KilledIndia and BRICS
Four Climbers Die on Pico de Orizaba, Mexico's Tallest Mountain

Pico de Orizaba: Tragic incident on Mexico's tallest peak as four climbers lose their lives while scaling the slope

August 21, 2023

Mexico City, Mexico

A view of a mountain as Mexican climber Perla Lopez, also known as Perla Tijerina, aims to become the first woman to live at Mexico's tallest peak for 32 days in solitary mode, in Pico de Orizaba, Mexico April 10. (Reuters File Photo)

Four Mexicans fell and died Sunday while climbing the country’s highest mountain, officials said.  They were scaling the 5,600 meter (18,500 foot) volcano called Pico de Orizaba, in south-central Mexico.

    • An operation to recover the bodies is underway, the Puebla state’s civil protection department said on Facebook.  The climbers fell while scaling the southern slope of the mountain.

    Pico de Orizaba is the highest mountain in Mexico and the tallest volcano in North America.  In April a Mexican climber named Perla Tijerina spent 32 days at the top of the mountain as part of a dare.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    August 21, 2023
