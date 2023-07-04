Four Dead, Four Injured in Philadelphia Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Four people lost their lives while four others were injured after multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police, reported BNO News.

An AP report stated that the spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said there were multiple gunshot victims. No other information was, however, available.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres informed CNN that a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

The AP report mentioned that Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center while two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.