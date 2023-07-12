Trends :US Climate CatastrophePakistan IMF LoanBBC Presenter RowBastille Day CelebrationsModi in France
Four Sail from Nigeria to Brazil Hidden Inside Ship's Hull for 13 Days, Rescued

Four Sail from Nigeria to Brazil Hidden Inside Ship’s Hull for 13 Days, Rescued

The identity of these people are not yet confirmed but they claim to be Nigerian. Doctors who tested these four stowaways said they remain in good health.

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 07:16 IST

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Four people sailed from Lagos in Nigeria to Brazil spending 13 days at sea hidden in the hull of a ship. (Image: Representative/Shutterstock)
Four people sailed from Lagos in Nigeria to Brazil spending 13 days at sea hidden in the hull of a ship. (Image: Representative/Shutterstock)

Four stowaways were rescued off the southeast coast of Brazil after spending 13 days at sea hidden in the hull of a ship from Nigeria, police said Tuesday.

The four had hidden in a compartment on top of the rudder — a part of the ship that is sometimes submerged, the federal police said.

They were found by crew members of the Liberia-flagged ship, which had departed from Lagos on June 27, it added.

A police official told AFP the four were “healthy" and “well-fed."

    • According to the police, “the men rescued claim to be Nigerians, but they did not carry any documents confirming their origin."

    The men will remain in Brazilian custody until they are returned to their country of origin, said the statement.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: July 12, 2023, 07:09 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 07:16 IST
