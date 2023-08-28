Trends :Biden vs Big PharmaUkraine WarHurricane IdaliaPrigozhin's FuneralNYC Floods
Foxconn Founder Terry Gou Announces Taiwan Presidential Bid

Foxconn's founder Terry Gou aims for Taiwan presidency, running as an independent candidate, challenging opposition's nominee in 2024 election

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 09:07 IST

Taipei, Taiwan

Terry Gou, founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn, speaks during the G2 and Beyond forum organized by the Digitimes, in Taipei. (AFP)
Foxconn’s billionaire founder Terry Gou announced Monday that he will run for president of Taiwan as an independent candidate.

Gou has long-running ambitions to become the leader of the self-ruled island, and sought the nomination of the main opposition Kuomintang party this year.

But the KMT went with Hou Yu-ih, a former police chief who is now the mayor of New Taipei City. Hou has been polling poorly in recent weeks, however.

“I have decided to join the 2024 presidential race," Gou said at a press conference.

He needs to collect 290,000 signatures to qualify as an independent candidate. He has in recent months held campaign-like events around Taiwan.

Foxconn is one of the world’s largest contract producers of electronics, and is a key supplier for Apple’s iPhones.

    • Taiwan will hold a presidential election in January next year.

    Vice President Lai Ching-te — who is a member of President Tsai Ing-wen’s Democratic Progressive Party — is the current frontrunner.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: August 28, 2023, 09:07 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 09:07 IST
