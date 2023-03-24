Home » World » France Bans TikTok from Public Employee Work Pphones: Report

France Bans TikTok from Public Employee Work Pphones: Report

TikTok has 150 million users in Europe, including 25 million in the United Kingdom. It has over a billion users worldwide

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston (AP Image)
France on Friday banned public-sector employees from downloading “recreational applications" on their work phones, the public services ministry said, with a ministerial source adding that Chinese-owned TikTok would be among them.

Following TikTok bans in other European countries, “the government has decided from now on to ban the downloading and installation of recreational applications on professional telephones given to public servants," the ministry said.

