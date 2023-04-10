Home » World » France: Four Killed in Avalanche in the French Alps, Macron Expresses Grief

France: Four Killed in Avalanche in the French Alps, Macron Expresses Grief

The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier

Paris, France

Those caught up in the avalanche were hiking in the mountains, according to local media. (Representative image)
Four people have died and a number of others have been injured in an avalanche in the French Alps, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier, he wrote on Twitter.

Those caught up in the avalanche were hiking in the mountains, according to local media.

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that rescue services were continuing to search for further casualties and that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

