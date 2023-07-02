France Riots Highlights: 719 Arrested As Unrest Continues; 577 Vehicles, 74 Buildings Set Ablaze Till Now

France Riots: Rioters on Saturday reportedly set fire to a residential building in France’s Grigny as violence continued on the fifth day of the demonstration despite French authorities deploying reinforcements to flashpoint cities. Authorities made hundreds of arrests on the fifth night of unrest sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old who was laid to rest earlier in the day. Extra forces and equipment were sent to Lyon, Grenoble and Marseille, which had previously seen intense rioting. The country activated 45,000 police and gendarmes across France Saturday night to quell riots.

Protesters rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a town south of Paris, injuring his wife and one of his children, AFP reported quoting the mayor on Sunday.

The French government on Sunday said that arrests in overnight riots risen to 719. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin claimed that the level of violence appeared to have declined compared to previous nights, as 45,000 police were deployed overnight.

The protests over the death of the teen, who was of Algerian origin, have again exposed the severe racial tensions in modern France, increasing scrutiny on the police, who have long been accused of singling out minorities.

A 38-year-old policeman has been charged with voluntary homicide over Nahel’s death and has been remanded in custody.