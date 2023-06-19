Trends :PM Modi in NYCPM Modi Yoga DayPM Modi World RecordKakhovka DamPM Modi US Visit
Home » World » France's Macron, Italy's Meloni Seek to Smooth Frayed Ties

France's Macron, Italy's Meloni Seek to Smooth Frayed Ties

Centrist Macron, who regards himself as a bulwark against the far-right, is not a natural political bedfellow of Meloni who leads her country's most far-right coalition since World War II

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 20:03 IST

Paris, France

It will be Meloni's first visit to France since her election in 2022. (Image: Reuters File)
It will be Meloni's first visit to France since her election in 2022. (Image: Reuters File)

President Emmanuel Macron will Tuesday hold talks in Paris with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the French presidency said, as both sides seek to smooth a series of disputes that have frayed ties since she took the reins of Italy’s government last year.

Centrist Macron, who regards himself as a bulwark against the far-right, is not a natural political bedfellow of Meloni who leads her country’s most far-right coalition since World War II.

Macron had in 2021 signed a major bilateral cooperation treaty with Meloni’s predecessor Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank chief with whom he had a close political relationship.

Advertisement

The two leaders will discuss implementing the treaty as well as preparing for forthcoming EU and NATO summits this month and in July, said a French presidential official, asking not to be named.

It will be Meloni’s first visit to France since her election in 2022.

The two leaders had met informally in Rome just after, then in bilateral meetings on the sidelines of international summits.

Migration policy has been a sticking point between the two countries since a November 2022 incident that saw Meloni refuse to allow a humanitarian ship carrying 230 migrants to dock in Italy.

The ship was allowed to dock in France, but Paris denounced Rome’s “unacceptable" behaviour and suspended plans to receive 3,500 migrants from Italy.

At the time, Meloni denounced France’s reaction as “aggressive" and “unjustified".

Advertisement

In February, she slammed Macron’s invitation to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Paris on the eve of a European summit as “inappropriate".

top videos
  • International Yoga Day 2023: This Is How Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa, More Stay Fit & Fab
  • Sanjay Dutt On Munna Bhai MBBS 3, Ravana As His Dream Role, Learning The Hard Way & More | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt Embraces Barbiecore Era For 'Heart Of Stone' Promotion | All About The Viral Pink Trend
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Cezanne Khan On Domestic Violence Allegations | Salman Khan, Aamir, Dharmendra Together | News Wrap

    • Meloni is in Paris to attend a conference where she will promote the candidacy of Rome to host the 2030 Expo, where it faces competition from Busan in South Korea, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Ukraine’s Odesa.

    All the bidders are keen to have French support, with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman meeting Macron last Friday and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also due at the Elysee on Tuesday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 20:03 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 20:03 IST
    Read More