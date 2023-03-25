France’s Macron Labelled ‘President of the Rich’ over Watch Controversy

French President Emmanuel Macron has faced criticism after a video surfaced where he is seen removing his luxury watch during a television interview. France has been rattled by protests over pensions reforms and cities like Paris, Lille and Marseilles among others have turned into battlegrounds as protesters clashed with riot police.

Hawk-eyed netizens on social media pointed out that Macron put his hands beneath the table, to apparently take off his watch during a prime-time national television broadcast.

During the interview, Macron remained adamant that he will press on with the pension reforms, , according to the Independent.

The moment allowed Macron’s detractors and the opposition to call the French President ‘President of the Rich’. It was in reference to Macron’s comment during the interview, where he said minimum wage earners have never had so much purchasing power as they have now.

The French President’s office, the Elysee Palace, said that Macron removed the watch, not in a bid to hide it but because it was clinking against the table, according to the Independent.

“The noise is clearly audible only a few seconds before the beginning of the video shared on social media," the Elysee Palace, said, according to the Independent.

They also slammed reports saying that the watch was worth 80,000 euros, terming the report as “perfect example of fake news".

According to the Independent, they further added that Macron was wearing the same Bell & Ross BR V1-92 watch – personalised with the presidency’s coat of arms – which he also wore during United States and Qatar trips.

The Independent said that the BR V1-92 watch costs around 3,300 euros or less, barring personalisation. Citing people familiar with the developments, the Independent said, the manufacturer has partnered with “many institutions including the army and the security group of the presidency".

The interview, however, further fuelled anger of the French citizens. Macron’s rival Jean-Luc Melenchon accused the President of showing contempt for workers and demonstrations.

His far-right rival Marine Le Pen said the interview “reinforced the feeling of contempt" felt by French voters.

