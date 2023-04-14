Trends :Benadryl ChallengeKhartoum CrisisIndians in SudanCalifornia GurdwaraKhalid Latif
Home » World » French Court Approves Key Elements of Macron Pension Reform

French Court Approves Key Elements of Macron Pension Reform

The banner reform in the legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 was validated by the Constitutional Council after almost three months of protests opposing the measure

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 22:18 IST

Paris

Protesters participate in a demonstration in Montpellier, southern France, on March 7, 2023, on the sixth day of nationwide rallies organized since the start of the year against French President's pension reform. (AFP)
The French constitutional court on Friday approved the key elements of President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform, while rejecting certain parts of the legislation.

The banner reform in the legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 was validated by the Constitutional Council after almost three months of protests opposing the measure.

The court struck out six measures not seen as fundamental to the essence of the reform and threw out a request filed by the left for a referendum on an alternative pension law that would keep the retirement age at 62.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023
