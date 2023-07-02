Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Home » World » French Mayor Says Rioters Rammed Car Into his House

French Mayor Says Rioters Rammed Car Into his House

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

AFP

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 13:29 IST

Paris, France

Municipal police officers stand in front of the damaged home of the Mayor of l'Hay-les-Roses Vincent Jeanbrun, in l'Hay-les-Roses, a suburb of Paris on July 2, 2023 (Image: AFP)

Rioters in France rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a town south of Paris, injuring his wife and one of his children, the mayor said Sunday.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun wrote on Twitter that protesters “rammed a car" into his home before “setting a fire" while his family slept.

“Last night a milestone was reached in horror and disgrace," wrote the mayor of the town of L’Hay-les-Roses.

The incident took place on the fifth night of chaos across France, where rioters have set cars on fire, attacked infrastructure, and clashed with security forces after police shot dead a 17-year-old boy trying to flee a traffic stop.

    • “My wife and one of my children were injured," said Jeanbrun.

    “It was an attempted murder of unspeakable cowardice."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

