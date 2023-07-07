Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
French President's Diplomatic Advisor Briefs PM Modi

French President's Diplomatic Advisor Briefs PM Modi

Recalling his recent meeting with President Macron in Hiroshima, Modi said he looked forward to continuing their conversation in Paris that would further strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership.

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 00:10 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Narendra Modi. (File/PTI)
PM Narendra Modi. (File/PTI)

Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French president, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation ahead of the Indian leader’s visit to France.

    • A PMO statement said Modi conveyed his gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron for his invitation to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on July 14.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Aashi Sadana

    first published: July 07, 2023, 00:10 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 00:10 IST
