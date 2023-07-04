French Teen's Killing: Riots Cause 20 Million Euros Transport Damage in Paris Region

Six days of riots over the police killing of a teenager has caused some 20 million euros in damage to public transport in the Paris region, the regional operator said Monday.

This includes “burned buses, a torched tramway, two damaged tramways and urban infrastructure which was smashed," the authority for the Ile-de-France regional transport network said in a statement to AFP.

