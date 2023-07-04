Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Home » World » French Teen's Killing: Riots Cause 20 Million Euros Transport Damage in Paris Region

French Teen's Killing: Riots Cause 20 Million Euros Transport Damage in Paris Region

The rioters in France burned buses, torched a tramway and damaged urban infrastructure

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 00:17 IST

Paris, France

Police officers stand guard as people protest near Opera Garnier n Paris, France, June 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Police officers stand guard as people protest near Opera Garnier n Paris, France, June 30, 2023. (Reuters)

Six days of riots over the police killing of a teenager has caused some 20 million euros in damage to public transport in the Paris region, the regional operator said Monday.

    • This includes “burned buses, a torched tramway, two damaged tramways and urban infrastructure which was smashed," the authority for the Ile-de-France regional transport network said in a statement to AFP.

    first published: July 04, 2023, 00:17 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 00:17 IST
