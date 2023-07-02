French Unrest: Macron Postpones Germany Visit; Rioting Enters Switzerland | 10 Points

For the fifth consecutive night, France witnessed unrest, with rioters clashing with the police on Sunday.

The protestors targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car, but overall the violence appears to have decreased in intensity as compared to previous nights.

Till now, the police has made at least 719 arrests across the country, news agency Reuters reported.

The violence was triggered after a 17-year-old delivery driver, identified as Nahel, was shot and killed by a police officer Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

The death has unleashed tensions between angry residents setting barricades on fire and police firing tear gas.

Here are the latest updates on the France unrest-