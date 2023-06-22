Have Proved Democracy Can Deliver…There’s No Space for Discrimination: PM Modi at Joint Presser

After having one-on-one talks with US President Joe Biden at the Oval Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Joint Press Conference at the White House on Thursday and hailed how “democracy runs in the veins" and how there is “no space for discrimination" in the two countries.

The prime minister highlighted the DNA of democracy that connects India and America and said: “we have always proved democracy can deliver."

“India believes in moving forward with everybody…the benefits provided by the government are accessible to all, there is no discrimination in India," he added.

The Prime Minister began his speech by thanking President Biden for his warm words and “positive view" on the bilateral relations between the two nations saying that “our decisions have added new chapters to our relationship."

Modi touched upon important topics of trade, peace in Ukraine, relationship with China among others.

The prime minister spoke about China, saying that he will be meeting Chinese president Xi Jinping in the near future. Apart from this, PM Modi announced the opening of two new US Consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Here’s what all PM Modi said in the Joint Address