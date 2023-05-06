No Selfies, No Shellfish: Top Five Quirky Rules Newly Crowned King Charles III Must Follow

King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. At 74 years old, he is the oldest person ever to assume the British throne after he succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, following her death.

Although 70 years have passed since Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, certain royal protocols remain unchanged. King Charles, as the new monarch, will have to adhere to these unusual rules.

Here’s a list of some of the protocols he must follow after the coronation:

No Selfies

While it’s not against royal protocol to take selfies with fans, the late Queen reportedly frowned upon it. Meghan Markle declined to take a selfie in 2017 when she said, according to royal journalist Victoria Murphy: “We’re not allowed to do selfies."

Another royal fan who attended the Queen’s garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2017 said they weren’t allowed to take selfies with the royals because “they didn’t want people turning their backs to them."

Must accept all gifts

As per the royal tradition, the members of the British royal family must accept all gifts presented to them during tours or engagements. However, the gift policy of the royal family states that the members must not accept any gift, hospitality or service which would or might appear to place that royal “under any obligation to the donor". The policy also says that “before declining the offer of a gift, careful consideration should be given to any offence that might be caused by such action".

No food from strangers (especially shellfish)

For safety reasons, King Charles is prohibited from consuming food or drinks offered by strangers. This measure is aimed at protecting the King from food poisoning or other attempts at harm. In addition to this, the royal family, including the King, is advised against eating shellfish to avoid the risk of food poisoning, which could hinder their busy schedules. Etiquette expert Grant Harrold told the Express, the royal family must be cautious while dining and avoid shellfish due to the risk of shellfish poisoning, which is why it is rare to find it on their menu.

No travel with the Prince of Wales

According to royal protocol, when two direct heirs to the throne are traveling, they must take separate flights in case of an emergency. This rule will also apply to Prince William and his son, Prince George, once the young royal turns 12 years old. Therefore, after his coronation, King Charles III will not be allowed to travel on the same plane as his son and heir to the throne, Prince William, to ensure their safety.

Black Outfit When Traveling

The King is required to adhere to several dress codes when traveling abroad. As per protocol, royals must always pack a black outfit, as a precautionary measure in case they need to attend a sudden funeral. Additionally, the royals should follow the custom of “diplomatic dressing" while traveling to foreign countries, which means they should dress in a way that reflects the local tradition of the country they are visiting.

