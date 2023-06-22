Gas Explosion Kills 31 People in a Barbecue Restaurant in Northwestern China

Trends :White House State DinnerOceanGateCPECPalestine'Squatter' Envoy
The official Xinhua News Agency said the blast tore through the establishment at around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on a busy street in the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

Industrial accidents of this type are a regular occurrence in China (File Image: Reuters)
Authorities in northwestern China say 31 people have been killed and seven injured in a massive gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the city of Yinchuan.

    • The official Xinhua News Agency said the blast tore through the establishment at around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on a busy street in the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region as people were gathering on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

    Industrial accidents of this type are a regular occurrence in China, attributed to poor government supervision, cost-cutting measures by employers and little safety training for employees.

