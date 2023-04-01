Georgia Legislature Passes County Resolution Condemning Hinduphobia, Anti-Hindu Bigotry

The Georgia legislature last week passed the first-ever county resolution condemning rising Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry in the United States while recognizing the contributions of the Indian American community and Hindu American community in Georgia. It also called out the rising cases of Hinduphobia across the United States.

In a series of tweets, the Coalition of Hindus in North America (CoHNA) thanked the legislative delegation of Forsyth County, located in the suburbs of Atlanta for the move.

It is home to one of the largest Hindu American and Indian American diaspora communities and the CoHNA thanked lawmakers for making the effort to recognize Hinduphobia and call for an end to anti-Hindu hate in the US.

It also thanked the Understanding Hinduphobia organisation for documenting the rising trend of Hinduphobia around the US and North America. It also lauded the efforts of New Jersey-based Network Contagion Research Institute, which have conducted research on anti-Hindu disinformation and how it has impacted the Hindu-American community.

The CoHNA also pointed out that the report by Rutgers University, titled “Anti-Hindu Disinformation: A Case Study of Hinduphobia on Social Media" also played a major role in passing the county resolution.

The study points out that Hinduphobia is exacerbated and institutionalised by some in academia who support the dismantling of Hinduism and accuse its sacred texts and cultural practices of violence and oppression. It highlights how hate messages in social media can lead to real-life threats for people who practise Hinduism.

The CoHNA also thanked Georgia State Representative - District 26 Lauren McDonald and State House Representative - District 25 (South Forsyth and North Fulton Counties) Tood Jones for helping direct the resolution.

The CoHNA believes the resolution is a major step in recognizing and addressing the growing issue of Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry in the US.

