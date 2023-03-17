German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Sees Prolonged War in Ukraine: Report

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not expect the war in Ukraine to end soon, he told business daily Handelsblatt on Thursday, confirming Berlin would support Kyiv as long as it is necessary with money and arms.

"We should be prepared for a prolonged war, even if an early end would be desirable," Scholz was quoted as saying, adding that it remained absolutely vital that China not supply Russia with weapons.

