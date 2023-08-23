World Applauds India As Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Touches Down on Moon’s South Pole

Congratulations poured in from all over the world as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon on Wednesday. World leaders congratulated India on its remarkable achievement in the field of lunar exploration as India became the first nation to land a lunar rover on the moon’s south pole.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, while addressing the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit, said Chandrayaan-3’s success is a success for the BRICS Family. “I would like to congratulate India, particularly as you speak about the need for cooperation in Space, in a few hours India’s spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 will be landing on the moon," Ramaphosa said.

“We congratulate you. This for us, as the BRICS family, is a momentous occasion and we rejoice with you. We join you in the joy of this great achievement," the South African President further added, referring to the BRICS Space Consortium proposal put forward by Prime Minister Modi.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ congratulated ISRO and India on the remarkable feat with a post on social media site X. “I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and ISRO team of India on the successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the surface of the moon today and unleashing of a historic achievement in science and space technology," Prachanda said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. “Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. A historic milestone and proud moment for the Indian people. India has become a true pioneer in space exploration. This Indian success will benefit researchers all over the world," she said in a post on X.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih congratulated Indians, ISRO and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the remarkable achievement. He posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Maldives as a fellow South Asian nation, too, is proud of this feat.

The Maldives foreign minister also congratulated India with a post on X.

Israel foreign minister Eli Cohen congratulated Indians and ISRO on its feat and tagging counterpart S Jaishankar, Cohen said: “The moon never looked so beautiful as it is now".

Meanwhile, Sergey Lavrov, Russian foreign minister, personally congratulated his counterpart S Jaishankar at an event in Johannesburg, people familiar with the developments told CNN-News18.

ISRO Counterparts Congratulate India

NASA administrator Bill Nelson congratulated ISRO and India on its lunar feat.

“Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to India is the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission!" Nelson said in a tweet.

The director general of European Space Agency (ESA) Josef Aschbacher congratulated India and the Indian Space Research Organisation for successfully becoming the first nation to make a touchdown on the moon’s south pole.

“Incredible! Congratulations to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, and to all the people of India!! What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed," Aschbacher said.

Ashbacher also lauded the European Space Agency for providing crucial support. “We, too, are learning great lessons and providing crucial expertise. A strong international partner is a powerful partner," Ashbacher further added.

The UK space agency also congratulated India following the landing.

Ambassadors to India Extend Congratulations

“That’s how you stick a landing! Congratulations to India, ISRO and the entire team on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3! I can see exciting opportunities ahead for US-India space collaboration," US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti posted on X.

Alex Ellis, the UK ambassador to India, also congratulated India on its remarkable feat in a tweet.

“Badhaai Ho," the envoy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov also congratulated India. He took to social media platform X where he termed the achievement as a ‘historic triumph’.

“बधाई हो, भारत! A historic triumph unfolds as Chandrayaan-3 lands flawlessly on the Moon’s South Pole! Humanity’s quest for space exploration takes a monumental leap forward. Kudos to the brilliant minds behind this remarkable feat!" Alipov said.

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said that everyone at the French embassy was glued to the television set waiting for Chandrayaan - 3 to land on the moon.

“Today, everybody at the French Embassy is glued to their screens and joining their wishes to those of our Indian friends for the success of Chandrayaan-3," Lenain said.

“Congratulations! Looking forward to promoting Japan-India cooperation on Moon exploration," ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki posted on Twitter.

Foreign Media Reacts

UK-based media outlet The Independent reacted to the news by saying: “And they’ve done it, India is the first country to make it to the Moon’s south pole".

Russia’s state-run news outlet Russia Today also congratulated India on the moon landing. “Congratulations!" RT said in a tweet.