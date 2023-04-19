Trends :Dominic RaabPM ModiBalochistanRustNikki Haley
Home » World » Govt in Talks with Nations for Safety of Indians in Sudan, Jaishankar Talks to Saudi, UAE Ministers

Govt in Talks with Nations for Safety of Indians in Sudan, Jaishankar Talks to Saudi, UAE Ministers

The MEA has already set up a 24X7 dedicated Control Room in New Delhi to provide information and assistance in view of the current situation in Sudan

Advertisement

Reported By: Shailendra WanguSidhant Mishra

Edited By: Majid Alam

CNN-News18

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 11:56 IST

New Delhi, India

People walk past shuttered shops in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP)
People walk past shuttered shops in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP)

Amid the ongoing crisis in Sudan, India is coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the violence-hit country, sources have said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed the situation in Sudan with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan.Our continuing contacts are helpful," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs said that Saudi Arabia and UAE have assured their practical support on the ground.

The Quartet countries of US, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE have a key role and we are engaging them accordingly, sources said.

RELATED NEWS

The Indian Ambassadors in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their host governments regarding the issue. The government is also working with UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan, they added.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has killed nearly 200.

The MEA has already set up a 24X7 dedicated Control Room in New Delhi to provide information and assistance in view of the current situation in Sudan.

“We are in continuous touch with our Embassy in Khartoum and are getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community. The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods including Whatsapp groups," the sources said.

Advertisement

“The situation on the street is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. Our priority is safety of movement and well-being of individuals wherever they are located," they added.

A weeks-long power struggle erupted into battles on Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Advertisement

Since then, international calls have mounted for an end to hostilities that have spawned increasing lawlessness, death and damage.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on
Authors : Shailendra Wangu & Sidhant Mishra

first published: April 19, 2023, 10:08 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 11:56 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics