Greece Wildfires: 82 Fires Burning; UK Sends Teams to Bring Back Citizens. Key Updates

Greece is burning as firefighters are struggling to contain at least 82 wildfires burning across the country. A report by the Guardian said that 64 of these fires started on Sunday.

Sunday, July 23, was the hottest of the summer of 2023 in Greece with temperatures reaching 46.4°C in the seaside town of Gytheio in southern Greece.

Wildfires have broken out on the island of Rhodes, Evia and Corfu with Rhodes highly impacted as 19,000 were forced to free. Karystos, a town in Evia, is now sheltering people from four nearby villages as the wildfire approaches.