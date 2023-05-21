Trends :PM Modi in SydneyPM Modi in AustraliaImran KhanHillary ClintonAustralia
Home » World » Greek PM Mitsotakis' Party Wins, But No Outright Victory: First Results

With a third of polling stations accounted for, the New Democracy party had an 21-point lead over its nearest rival, but failed to muster enough support for an outright victory

Published By: Pritha Mallick

AFP

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 23:41 IST

Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis walks during a campaign event on the island of Lesbos, Greece. (Image: Reuters)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservatives scored a resounding but indecisive victory in Sunday’s election, early results showed.

With a third of polling stations accounted for, the New Democracy party had an 21-point lead over its nearest rival, but failed to muster enough support for an outright victory.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

first published: May 21, 2023, 23:41 IST
last updated: May 21, 2023, 23:41 IST
