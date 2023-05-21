Greek PM Mitsotakis' Party Wins, But No Outright Victory: First Results

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservatives scored a resounding but indecisive victory in Sunday’s election, early results showed.
With a third of polling stations accounted for, the New Democracy party had an 21-point lead over its nearest rival, but failed to muster enough support for an outright victory.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
first published: May 21, 2023, 23:41 IST
last updated: May 21, 2023, 23:41 IST