Greek PM Mitsotakis' Party Wins, But No Outright Victory: First Results

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservatives scored a resounding but indecisive victory in Sunday’s election, early results showed. With a third of polling stations accounted for, the New Democracy party had an 21-point lead over its nearest rival, but failed to muster enough support for an outright victory.

