Afghan Student Razia Muradi Says Her MA Gold Medal Sends a ‘Befitting Reply’ to Taliban

Razia Muradi, an Afghan national, sent a befitting reply to her country’s Taliban rulers, after winning a gold medal in MA Public Administration earlier this week at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU).

During her convocation, Razia said that she represents the women of Afghanistan who remain deprived of education. Speaking to the Times of India, she said she wants to show the Taliban regime that women can excel in any field if they are given the opportunity.

Muradi will now pursue a PhD in public administration. She, however, was not able to share this experience with her family, who remain in Afghanistan, as she was unable to meet them for the last three years.

Advertisement

Razia’s journey in India was not easy as her classes went online due to lockdowns induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. She said she attended her lectures regularly and focused on her studies. Razia was also awarded the Sharda Ambelal Desai Prize at the convocation.

In her convocation speech, she lashed out at the Taliban for banning women from all forms of education and also barred them from working. She thanked the people of India and the university administration for supporting her throughout her journey.

She said she hopes to return to VNSGU to return the favour by helping students achieve their economic goals.

The Times of India report pointed out that around 14,000 students from Afghanistan are now studying in India with scholarship support from Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The ICCR also sponsored Razia.

Before joining the course at VNSGU, Muradi worked as a humanitarian worker in Afghanistan and was involved with the drought response recovery project activities in Bamyan but her work faced problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 as funds dried up. Muradi came to India on a two-year MA programme but could not return due to the Taliban takeover on August 2021.

Advertisement

Muradi told the TOI that receiving the gold medal brings mixed feelings as she is happy for her achievements but not being able to meet her family for three years makes her sad.

She further added that she wants to go back to Afghanistan when normalcy returns and urged the international community to intervene.

Read all the Latest India News here