‘Gun Violence Tearing Nation's Soul’: Biden Urges Assault Weapons Ban after Nashville Shooting

US President Joe Biden described the deadly school shooting at a Nashville school that killed six people as “sick" and said gun violence is tearing the nation’s “soul."

“It’s just sick," he said at the White House while speaking at Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Summit Monday.

Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban. “It’s ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation, ripping at the very soul of the nation," he said. “We need to do more to protect our schools," he added.

On Monday, a 28-year-old woman killed three children and three staff at a private elementary school in Nashville Monday before being shot dead by police.

Armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun, the shooter entered the Christian Covenant School from a side door before opening fire, Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told a press conference.

The assailant is believed to be a former student at the school.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on lawmakers to pass gun safety legislation in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.

“How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban, to close loopholes in our background check system, or to require the safe storage of guns? We need to do something," she said during a press conference.

School shootings are alarmingly common in the United States, where the proliferation of firearms has soared in recent years.

Biden’s calls for Congress to reinstate the national ban on assault rifles, which existed from 1994 to 2004, has run up against opposition from Republicans, who are staunch defenders of the constitutional right to bear arms, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP)

In 2023 there were 38,000 deaths by gunfire — excluding suicide — in the United States.

There have been 129 mass shootings — defined as incidents in which four or more people were shot or killed — so far this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

