Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Home » World » Haiti: Vigilante Groups Killed 264 Gang Members since April, Says UN

Haiti: Vigilante Groups Killed 264 Gang Members since April, Says UN

As the Haitian police fail to wrest the control of the capital from gangs like G-Pep and G9, vigilante groups have taken the responsibility to clear up the streets.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 07:13 IST

United Nations, United States

A man looks out of a store as police patrol the streets after gang members tried to attack a police station, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Image: Reuters)
A man looks out of a store as police patrol the streets after gang members tried to attack a police station, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Image: Reuters)

At least 264 suspected gang members in Haiti have been killed by vigilante groups since April, the UN representative in the violence-wracked country said Thursday, voicing concern at the trend.

“The appearance of vigilante groups adds another layer of complexity. Since April, BINUH (United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti) has documented the killing of at least 264 alleged gang members by vigilante groups," Maria Isabel Salvador told the Security Council.

Haitian police have been unable to quell the unprecedented violence by gangs that control much of the capital Port-au-Prince, and residents have begun to take matters into their own hands.

Advertisement

“The Haitian people are trapped in a living nightmare," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier in the day, who visited Port-au-Prince on Saturday.

“Humanitarian conditions are beyond appalling. Brutal gangs have a stranglehold on the people of Haiti," he added. “And there can be no lasting and inclusive political solutions without a drastic improvement of the security situation."

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Guterres repeated his call to send an international force to support the police and “dismantle" the gangs. This appeal, first launched in October, has gone unheeded.

    While a few countries have indicated their willingness to participate, no country has volunteered to lead such an operation in a nation where numerous prior foreign interventions ended in failure.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: July 07, 2023, 07:13 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 07:13 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App