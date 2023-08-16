Harrison Ford Inspires Name of New Snake Species in Honour of His Environmental Advocacy

Harrison Ford has received a unique honor, as researchers from Peru and the US unveiled a newly discovered snake species named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, paying homage to the Hollywood legend’s dedication to environmental advocacy.

The 16 inches long slender snake was found in the picturesque Andes Mountains of Peru, the American weekly magazine People reported. Conservation International, a group that Ford serves as vice chair for, announced this remarkable discovery. The American magazine said that the naming of the snake is a tribute to the 81-year-old icon’s commitment to environmental causes.

Ford, playfully remarked that scientists often choose to name “critters" after him, especially ones that might be considered unsettling. He voiced his perplexity, given his affinity for cross-stitching and singing lullabies to his basil plants.

Advertisement

“These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children. I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night," Ford said in a statement, as quoted by the US magazine. This snake joins a list that includes an ant (Pheidole harrisonfordi) and a spider (Calponia harrisonfordi) bearing his name.

The 1923 star acknowledged the significance of the discovery. He emphasised that it serves as a reminder of the vastness of the natural world and the interconnectedness of all species within it. Ford highlighted the critical need to protect and nurture our environment, as countless species teeter on the brink of extinction.

“In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere," the actor continued. “On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life."