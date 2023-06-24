Trends :Obama Remarks RowYevgeny PrigozhinNawaz Sharif to Become PM?Russia Wagner RebellionUK Hot Air Balloon Fire
Home » World » Has Putin Fled Moscow Amid Wagner Troops' Rapid Onslaught? Here's What Kremlin Says

Has Putin Fled Moscow Amid Wagner Troops' Rapid Onslaught? Here's What Kremlin Says

The president's special aircraft Il-96-300PU allegedly departed at 2:16 PM Moscow time (12:16 PM BST) from Moscow Vnukovo Airport and proceeded in a north-west direction, according to a BBC report

Advertisement

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 23:50 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian President Putin said a treason against Russia led by Wagner will not be forgiven. (Image: Reuters)
Russian President Putin said a treason against Russia led by Wagner will not be forgiven. (Image: Reuters)

Vladimir Putin’s presidential plane was reportedly seen departing from Moscow on Saturday as rebel mercenaries, led by Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, advanced towards the capital city. The mercenaries has claimed control over Russia’s Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh regions.

The president’s special aircraft Il-96-300PU allegedly departed at 2:16 PM Moscow time (12:16 PM BST) from Moscow Vnukovo Airport and proceeded in a north-west direction, according to a BBC report.

As per FlightRadar tracking data, the plane reached the Tver region, approximately 180 km from Moscow, where Putin possesses a residence, before vanishing from the system.

While the presence of Putin on the aircraft was unverified, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, informed the TASS news agency that the president is currently “working in the Kremlin."

Advertisement

Videos circulated on social media showed the Wagner mercenary convoy traveling along the M4 motorway, leading to the Russian military to ramp up security measures including digging of trenches on the outskirts of Moscow and destruction of roads in Lipetsk.

top videos
  • Parineeti Chats With Paps | Upasana Posts Pic With Ram Charan, Daughter | Karan, Drisha On Honeymoon
  • Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan Get A Colourful Welcome As They Promote SatyaPrem Ki Katha In Jaipur
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE

    • In response to the situation, Lipetsk’s governor, Igor Artamonov, urged residents to remain at home and avoid unnecessary travel. He assured the public “the situation was under control", as stated on Telegram.

    Meanwhile, Moscow’s Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, appealed to the city’s residents to refrain from using their vehicles due to the ongoing counter-terrorism operation in Moscow and the surrounding region. In light of this, Monday was declared a non-working day for most individuals, with exceptions made for public servants and employees of specific industrial enterprises.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 24, 2023, 21:39 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 23:50 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App