Has Putin Fled Moscow Amid Wagner Troops' Rapid Onslaught? Here's What Kremlin Says

Vladimir Putin’s presidential plane was reportedly seen departing from Moscow on Saturday as rebel mercenaries, led by Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, advanced towards the capital city. The mercenaries has claimed control over Russia’s Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh regions.

The president’s special aircraft Il-96-300PU allegedly departed at 2:16 PM Moscow time (12:16 PM BST) from Moscow Vnukovo Airport and proceeded in a north-west direction, according to a BBC report.

As per FlightRadar tracking data, the plane reached the Tver region, approximately 180 km from Moscow, where Putin possesses a residence, before vanishing from the system.

While the presence of Putin on the aircraft was unverified, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, informed the TASS news agency that the president is currently “working in the Kremlin."

Videos circulated on social media showed the Wagner mercenary convoy traveling along the M4 motorway, leading to the Russian military to ramp up security measures including digging of trenches on the outskirts of Moscow and destruction of roads in Lipetsk.