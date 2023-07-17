Hasiba Noori, Famous Afghan Singer Seeking Refuge in Pakistan, Killed in Gunmen Attack

Hasiba Noori, a female Afghan singer seeking refuge in Pakistan, was tragically killed in an attack by unknown gunmen, according to Pakistan media reports. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, remains under wraps, with the motive behind the attack yet to be determined. Pakistani authorities stated that the police have launched a thorough probe into the tragic event.

Finding shelter in Pakistan to escape the turmoil in her homeland, Afghanistan, Noori’s untimely death has left those who knew her shocked and saddened, while her fans mourn the loss of a gifted Afghan singer. Khosbo Ahmadi, a friend of Noori, confirmed the news of her death in a social media post.

Afghan singer Hasiba Noori escaped the Taliban in 2021 and took refuge in Pakistan. Yesterday, she was murdered in Peshawar. pic.twitter.com/MmHj1YUn5n

Pakistan, which is a neighboring country that shares approximately 2,670 kilometers of border, has been a destination for many Afghan refugees fleeing the radical Islamic regime in Afghanistan. On Twitter, people put out messages mourning the death of the famous Afghan singer.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the brutal assassination of #Hasiba_Noori in Peshawar. As an independent woman & artist, she couldn’t survive in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. The prohibition of music in Kabul while a musician is martyred in Peshawar is both shameful and co," one of the users tweeted.

Another one said, “Afghan refugee and singer Hasiba Noori left Taliban’s Afghanistan - yesterday she was killed in Peshawar. Rest in peace Hasiba."